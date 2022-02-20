Project SEARCH hosting reverse job fair for Allen Hospital interns

WATERLOO – Project SEARCH at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital will host a reverse job fair 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 in the Baskins Classroom at Allen College (1990 Heath St., Waterloo).
Representatives from area businesses are invited to attend and meet experienced job candidates who are ready to share their skills and abilities at local companies. Interns have been learning various skills at Allen Hospital over the last 10 months and are eager to bring diversity and dedication and skills to their next workplace.
Meaningful work is an essential desire for people from all situations and backgrounds. Project SEARCH is a program dedicated to preparing individuals with special needs for a lifetime of worthwhile employment. Allen Hospital participates in the program in coordination with Waterloo Schools, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Inclusion Connection.
