 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Project SEARCH hosting reverse job fair for Allen Hospital interns

  • 0
Allen College Barrett Hall-UnityPoint nurse tab

Allen College Barrett Hall

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO – Project SEARCH at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital will host a reverse job fair 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 in the Baskins Classroom at Allen College (1990 Heath St., Waterloo).

Representatives from area businesses are invited to attend and meet experienced job candidates who are ready to share their skills and abilities at local companies. Interns have been learning various skills at Allen Hospital over the last 10 months and are eager to bring diversity and dedication and skills to their next workplace.

Meaningful work is an essential desire for people from all situations and backgrounds. Project SEARCH is a program dedicated to preparing individuals with special needs for a lifetime of worthwhile employment. Allen Hospital participates in the program in coordination with Waterloo Schools, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Inclusion Connection.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News