Metro Briefs

'Prohibition in Iowa' is author's subject

ProhibitionCover

WAVERLY -- Linda Betsinger McCann will be speaking on her book, "Prohibition in Eastern Iowa," at the Bremer Brewing Company, 102 W. Bremer Ave., at 7 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no admission charge. The event is sponsored by the Waverly Library.

