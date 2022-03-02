WAVERLY -- Linda Betsinger McCann will be speaking on her book, "Prohibition in Eastern Iowa," at the Bremer Brewing Company, 102 W. Bremer Ave., at 7 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no admission charge. The event is sponsored by the Waverly Library.
'Prohibition in Iowa' is author's subject
