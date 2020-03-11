Prohibition book presentation planned
Prohibition book presentation planned

Linda McCann 

Linda Betsinger McCann, a Cedar Valley native, will discuss her book, "Prohibition in Eastern Iowa" at 10:30 a.m. March 28 at the Center Point Library. The public may attend the free event.

McCann is author of 12 nonfiction Iowa history books published by Tandem Publishing of Des Moines, including "Prisoners of War in Iowa" and books on the Civilian Conservation Corps in Iowa.

Copies of her books will be available to purchase. She is now researching a book on Iowa's "Rosie the Riveters" and is searching for women to interview.

