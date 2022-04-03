Progress: New Bremer County Fairgrounds to be prepped for construction

WAVERLY – Preparations are about to begin on the future site of the Bremer County Fair.

The Bremer County Fair Board selected a contractor for excavating, grading and other dirt work associated with readying the 50-plus acres at 300 39th St. N.E. for construction, said Board President Josh Petersen.

He said the bid came in “significantly” under the board’s estimate.

A ground-breaking ceremony is expected to be held in the next few weeks, with work possibly beginning in May, Petersen said.

Construction could start in the fall or the following spring in hopes of moving the fair to its new home in 2024, away from the city-owned property on Fifth Avenue Southwest.

“We had hoped to be at this point sooner, but we’re happy we’re finally here now,” Petersen said.

The entirety of the fair complex will not be completed when attendees go to its first event there. It will develop as funding becomes available.

Petersen said he would like to see at least one livestock building and one 4-H building constructed by the time the first fair is held at the new site.

An outdoor show arena, free entertainment stage and campground could also be part of the initial phase.

Other livestock buildings, shelters for pork producers and other associations could follow, as well as a “true grand stand.” The board has more than $1 million dollars on hand at the moment, Petersen said.

The 2022 fair is scheduled from July 24 to 30 after the board extended its lease with the city for its current grounds for one year from March 1, 2022 ,to Feb. 28, 2023.

Fair leadership asked for a second year in December, but the City Council opted to wait until more is known about its own plans to expand Memorial Park into the area that the fair will eventually give up.

Officials also said an additional extension should be dependent upon the fair’s progress with its fundraising and project.

If the board doesn’t get the extra year on the current site, it would be in a pickle “and make for a tough 2023” because of its new grounds not being ready in time, Petersen confirmed.

