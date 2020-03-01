Progress Edition: Strength in Numbers: Advanced Heat Treat

“Instead of heat-treating the parts, we were melting them. Our customers didn’t like that,” Sharp deadpanned.

Instead of throwing in the towel, he stayed firm, knowing the technology “offered some real advantages” over his competitors, and eventually got it to work.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Again, we continued to pursue that path and stay focused, and a lot of good people over the years helped us get to where we are today,” he said.

But when the path grew narrow or came to a dead end, Advanced Heat Treat has pivoted. When older heat treatments fell out of favor or became streamlined by the company’s competitors, Sharp guided his team to learn newer technologies to stay ahead of the curve, and backed it up with new machines and expanding production facilities — all with an eye on the customer.

“It’s kind of our mantra: If you’re not going forward, then you’re going to fall backwards,” Sharp said. “I don’t think we can tread water.”

Sharp credits a lot of his company’s success over the years to his employees, and credits his “great” human resources department with helping screen, train and manage employees.