DENVER — The Denver Genealogy & History Club will host a program by historian Jeff Stein at the Denver Public Library at 6:30 p.m. June 25.

Stein’s program, “From the Battlefront to the Homefront: Iowa Broadcasters Go to War,” will feature vintage broadcasts and interviews with Iowa journalists who covered conflicts from World War II to the first Gulf War.

Segments of Stein’s documentary by the same name will be shown during the program. He will speak on the challenges the reporters faced in doing their jobs relaying information to a waiting audience.

Stein is an author, historian and broadcaster. His daily radio feature on Iowa History, “Iowa Almanac,” airs statewide.

The program is possible with funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, nonprofit state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

To sign up to attend the free program, contact the Denver Public Library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.

