WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has concluded its seasonal fundraising campaign with a shortfall.
The shortfall, combined with the decrease in other sources of funding, could result in a reduction of services, according to Major Harold Poff.
“It’s always tough when we have to consider ending programs. ... Right now we are thoroughly reviewing every program we offer to determine which have the greatest impact on the most vulnerable populations in the Cedar Valley,” he said.
Decisions will be made in the coming month in consultation with other community service providers and funding partners.
The annual Christmas campaign missed its goal by a significant margin. Additionally, grants and monthly individual donations are also behind this year, bringing the total annual projected shortage to nearly $150,000.
The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls serves thousands in need each year. Highlights from the organization’s 2018 fiscal year include the following:
- Served 61,721 meals.
- Provided 8,575 nights of shelter to 363 adults and 108 children.
- Held 3,942 care sessions with individuals.
- Gave out 4,249 Christmas gifts to children and 857 Christmas gifts to seniors.
- Distributed 1,695 clothing items.
- Offered 1,234 children day-camp experiences.
Donations are accepted by the organization year-round. Gifts can be made in person at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo, by mail at PO Box 867, Waterloo, IA 50704, or online at www.sawaterloo.org.
