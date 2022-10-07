Production problems delay delivery of Courier print edition

Due to production problems, delivery of Friday's Courier may be delayed.
Subscribers may access their accounts digitally at wcfcourier.com.
We appreciate your patience as our carriers and drivers deal with the delay.
Due to production problems, delivery of Friday's Courier may be delayed.
Subscribers may access their accounts digitally at wcfcourier.com.
We appreciate your patience as our carriers and drivers deal with the delay.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who allegedly stabbed his mother in the face over the weekend is being held without bond pending a hearing.
WATERLOO — Four people have been arrested following an early morning fight in a downtown strip club Saturday.
WATERLOO — A judge has rejected probation recommendations from prosecutors and the defense for a former Waterloo woman accused of luring her c…
CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking her mother with a knife in an argument over dog droppings.
An investigation is ongoing regarding a fatal motorcycle incident near the Cedar Falls Industrial Park.
An 18-year-old from Decorah was killed in a fatal rollover, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.
WATERLOO — Country singer Jay Allen has been busy.
A longtime friend and a local bank are looking after the estate and finances of "American Picker" Frank Fritz as he continues to recover from a stroke.
CEDAR FALLS – A Missouri man died following a car-motorcycle crash near the Cedar Falls Industrial Park on Saturday morning.
WATERLOO — Metronet has begun construction of its fiber optic network in Waterloo, the company announced Tuesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.