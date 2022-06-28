Pro-life advocates in Cedar Valley excited for the future

WATERLOO — The United States Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade has locals in the pro-life camp celebrating and feeling like they're prepared to support pregnant mothers and future families.

“It’s a step in the right direction for all the future mothers, fathers and babies,” said Megan Yturriaga, executive director of Alternatives Pregnancy Center. “But there is still much to do, and it’s why our organization is here to support those who have an unplanned pregnancy.”

The organization doesn’t support abortion. Instead, she noted, it offers resources like the newly rolled-out "All Pro Dads" support group that prepares male clients to be good parents as they struggle with the daunting reality of the role.

The Rev. Scott Bullock, pastor at St. Edward Catholic Church, views the ruling as a call to continue supporting new mothers and fathers.

“That’s our biggest concern,” he said. “When we’re not protecting our weakest, that’s bad for society.”

Before the ruling, his parish had organized a committee in hopes of launching a “Walking with Moms in Need” program. Churches learn “how to help moms in difficult circumstances” and, in turn, support local pregnancy centers, develop their own programs and share other community resources.

Bullock emphasized he never tried to force his opinion on anyone. If someone came to him and said they were getting an abortion, he’d “remind them they are beloved children of God, and that God still loves them, and wants them to heal."

But having a child, he said, “brings joy and the opportunity for love and devotion.”

“That’s why we were created, after all,” Bullock said.

John Wood, one of Bullock’s parishioners and a family law attorney, was born after his mother decided to give birth to him despite facing health complications.

“I’m very glad she didn’t follow through with the medical advice she was given and instead followed her heart,” he said.

“What’s missed a lot,” he said about the news of the court's ruling, “is this returns the decision of abortion to the states.”

Wood feels those who reference this as the “decision of an extremely radical court" are misguided.

“The justices could have gone further than this," he said. They could have guaranteed the unborn the constitutional rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

But Wood says Democrats' calls in recent years for “safe, legal and rare abortions” has gone a step too far, and “disingenuous” organizations like Planned Parenthood don't present all available solutions to a crisis pregnancy and have become “profit centers."

“I think the Vatican's response got it just right,” said Dave Cushing, associate adult faith formation/team leader with Waterloo Catholic Faith Formation, in a statement. “The challenge now is to see if anti-abortion advocates will be just as passionate about other pro-life issues, including the rights of women, the welfare of families, and the safety of children outside the womb. The ideological constraints of partisan politics have narrowed the focus to just one issue; the time has come to broaden the perspective to all of human life.”

