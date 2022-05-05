Pro-choice rally planned Saturday in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Americans for Democratic Action Iowa will hold a "Pro-Choice Voters Rally" at 10 a.m. Saturday to fight for continued access to abortion services. Demonstrators will gather outside the Waterloo office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley at 531 Commercial St. The rally comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is reportedly on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, stripping away the decades-old right of reproductive freedom.