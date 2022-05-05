 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pro-choice rally planned Saturday in Waterloo

Supreme Court Abortion Iowa

Lauren Oliver, of Ankeny, left, sits with Callista Baudler, of Des Moines, as they hold signs outside of the Iowa Capitol Building on Tuesday in Des Moines. Rallies were held throughout the United States as it was learned that U.S. Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito had drafted a document detailing the repeal of Roe v. Wade. A rally in support of abortion rights is planned Saturday in Waterloo.

WATERLOO -- Americans for Democratic Action Iowa will hold a "Pro-Choice Voters Rally" at 10 a.m. Saturday to fight for continued access to abortion services. Demonstrators will gather outside the Waterloo office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley at 531 Commercial St. The rally comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is reportedly on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, stripping away the decades-old right of reproductive freedom.

