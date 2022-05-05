WATERLOO -- Americans for Democratic Action Iowa will hold a "Pro-Choice Voters Rally" at 10 a.m. Saturday to fight for continued access to abortion services. Demonstrators will gather outside the Waterloo office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley at 531 Commercial St. The rally comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is reportedly on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, stripping away the decades-old right of reproductive freedom.
Pro-choice rally planned Saturday in Waterloo
Related to this story
Most Popular
The friends were out catfishing when they came across the vehicle. They fear the man could have gotten hypothermia, or perished if his vehicle had reached the well-known Sans Souci Island wing dam.
Travis Fleshner, recently hired to lead Aplington-Parkersburg Schools, received written reprimand from Board of Educational Examiners for his handling of probe.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun inside a store two weeks ago.
WATERLOO – Federal marshals worked with local law enforcement to round up fugitives as part of a crime reduction initiative in recent weeks.
The position of police chief for the City of Vancouver pays between $178,116 and $231,624 depending on qualifications and experience
CEDAR FALLS — Carter Guse slipped into the chair, arranged his headphones and grabbed a Taylor six-string acoustic-electric guitar, settled th…
INDEPENDENCE — An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up the Independence Walmart and blow up the store.
Cedar Falls police arrested three people following a pursuit through the North Cedar neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The teenager was charged with eluding, reckless driving, careless driving, and third degree criminal mischief.
Two people escaped through a window and firefighters rescued a cat and a dog Saturday morning.