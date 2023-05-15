MINNEAPOLIS — Sometimes life’s journey isn’t clear-cut, black and white. It has different hues.

That’s certainly true for Waterloo-raised Julius Collins. His life, and music career, has been graced with shades of purple.

As in “The Purple One,” Prince Rogers Nelson, more popularly known as Prince.

The late legendary pop singer/songwriter was as supportive as a pastor and as tough as a football coach to Collins during an association spanning 25 years.

Collins honed his skills and has become an established performer in the Twin Cities — his mentor Prince’s home turf.

And now, Collins’ career and life come full circle. He’s returning to Waterloo for a performance Saturday. He’ll be at the historic Electric Park Ballroom, on the National Cattle Congress grounds, for his high school class reunion.

His classmates in the East High Class of 1983 think so much of Collins they are opening the event up to the general public.

Though his renown with Prince-mentored bands has spread to Europe, he admits to a little nervousness about playing a gig in his hometown. But he’ll put his all into it — just as he learned as a young boy in the church choir.

Collins was born in Chicago and moved to Waterloo just before turning 2, when he was placed in a foster home with Fannie Mae “Dolly” Page.

“I am inclined to think that really did go a long way to shape who I am, for better or worse,” he said. “She was quite the East Side matriarch. She was really a remarkable woman. Dolly, she was an iron hand. She meant business and didn’t suffer fools.”

It meant going to church three times a week at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. It opened his world to music.

“That church is where I really learned about how to sing with meaning,” Collins said. “That church has so many great singers. Legitimately fantastic singers. Interesting instruments. I just remember as a kid just feeling so lucky I got to hear them. It was really educational for me.”

He also joined choir at school.

“Choir at church was a very different animal than choir at school,” he said. He gained perspective between the structured harmonies at school choir and the music he heard at church. But music, wherever and whenever he performed, lifted him up.

“As a kid, I was invisible. I felt lonely. I was a sad little dude,” he said. ”At church, I felt like I was in a situation were I was being held; where people saw me and cared about me. They called me ‘Little Brother Juju.’ That was my nickname growing up. And it meant something to me.”

He attended Grant Bridgeway elementary school and had his first band in fifth grade — JC and the Bridgeway Band.

He joined a Christian rock band at age 16, “Arrival,” and began touring a bit. “That’s when I realized that was something I really would love to do,” he said. He was also involved in high school choir and show choir. “That was my introduction, peripherally, to theater,” and performance movement with music.

After he graduated from East High, he was reunited on a more regular basis with his birth mother. Home life was good, but he was looking for purpose and enrolled at Hawkeye Institute of Technology, now Hawkeye Community College. A teacher there made him aware of a school in Atlanta, Music Business Institute.

“I ended up going, and it was really good for me,” he said. “I got out of Waterloo. I have some bittersweet emotions about Waterloo. I took what I loved about Waterloo with me and I kind of left Waterloo behind, and I don’t mean that derogatorily. There was some unbelievable sadness there for me. If it wasn’t for music, and being a wrestler (at East High, under Coach Steve Knipp). … music and sports really saved my life. It gave my life purpose.”

He began working at Rupert’s Nightclub in Atlanta in the late 1980s. In 1991, fellow musicians encouraged him to go to Minneapolis. There, he had an epiphany.

“I went to this, I would classify it as a dive bar,” he said with a smirk. “Outside there were like, 15 Harley-Davidsons. I was thinking to myself, ‘I’m gonna have to fight my way out of this bar. I just know it.’ ... But then I looked around the room. There were Black people, there were white people, there were straight people, there were gay people, brothers in fedoras, people in Birkenstocks and tie dye. All these different kinds of people. It was like my idea of heaven. Everybody was so beautiful and the energy was so easy because they were all there to see that band.”

His companions helped him get a “foot in the door” with the band. It was Dr. Mambo’s Combo – a band he still regularly fronts at the bar – Bunker’s Music Bar and Grill.

“Friends introduced me to the leader of the band and said, ‘You’ve gotta hear this guy sing.’” Collins recalled. “He said. ‘If these guys say you can sing, I’m sure you really can sing. But unfortunately, Prince and Sheila E are sitting in here tonight.’

“Five minutes later, sure enough, there’s Prince and Sheila E going up to the stage,” Collins said.

Eventually, Collins broke in with the group.

“I still play every Sunday night with this band,” he said. “This was Prince’s favorite band; toured with Prince and Mavis Staples.”

Prince was a regular visitor. Sometimes he played and sometimes he watched.

“If you didn’t know he was one of the biggest stars in the history of music, you’d just think he was a fantastically dressed guy up there just hanging out,” Collins said. “That was him. He was about the music, which I really love.”

Collins got his first chance to sing with the band that second night at Bunker’s.

And he found where he belonged.

“I never played in a band where all the musicians were obviously virtuosos. They were so remarkably gifted in the way they played music and the way they understood music,” he said.

“It was like my two worlds colliding musically,” he said “It was like ‘Dude, I am never, ever leaving this city.’” He called his wife back in Atlanta, seven months pregnant with their daughter, “and I said ‘Babe, we’re moving to Minneapolis.’”

The drummer at that time of Dr. Mambo’s Combo was Michael Bland — Prince’s drummer. He and Bland started a band called Black Julius. “And Prince managed us,” Collins said.

Collins then became part of a band called Greazy Meal, which, due to its connection with Prince, had appeal not only in the upper Midwest, but was “very popular in Europe,” where the band toured.

It was “the most important project I’ve ever done,” Collins said.

Fans also came from Europe to the Twin Cities to see his and other bands. Minneapolis is “like a mecca” in that regard musically, he said.

With Greazy Meal, “that was a time when I really pushed my own personal performance envelope,” he said, and he’s been a name on the Twin Cities music scene ever since.

He’s currently involved in a “gospel, funk and roll” project called “Sons of Almighty.” It hearkens back to his church music experience in Waterloo.

“My gospel experience, I just feel so grateful for it. I know where my origin is, in terms of where my singing comes from,” Collins said.

“I never ever, no matter who’s in the room, no matter how big or small the situation is, I don’t ever want people to leave the room with the impression I didn’t care,” Collins said. “Those things about Waterloo are formative and mean a lot to me.”

“In the end, with music, it’s just like Prince said: Either you can play, or you can’t,” Collins said. “If you can do it, that will be the determining factor on whether or not we roll together.”

He’ll lay it on the line Saturday in Waterloo.

“I’m a little nervous about this,” he admitted. “But these are the first people who held me closely, and I think it’s going to be beautiful. We’re going to do our best to put on a good show.”

His East High classmate, Joel D. Elliott II or “Joel D,” a radio producer, journalist and club deejay from Los Angeles, will be deejay for the evening. John Berinobis will open with a guitar set.

Tickets for the show may be purchased at the National Cattle Congress office, (319) 234-7515.