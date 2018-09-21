WATERLOO — Father Ken Stecher likes getting a little devilish each year for the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Fall Festival. His parishioners look forward to it too.
That’s when Stecher churns out about 400 deviled eggs. They’re served on the salad bar, along with his homemade salad dressing, during the festival dinner. He’s gotten pretty famous for those eggs-ceptional deviled eggs among festivalgoers.
This year’s festival is Sunday. In addition to the dinner, there will be a bake sale, book sale, kids’ games, craft sale, white elephant sale, a silent auction and raffle.
While the devil may be in the details, Stecher confesses he doesn’t use a recipe. “I’m a dab of this, a dab of that. I’ve been making them for maybe 25 years. My sister taught me how to make them, and she must have learned it from my mom,” he says.
“I’m not a great cook. I remember my mother at times saying ‘turn off the TV and get out in the kitchen and help me,’ so like most kids, I would. I do like to decorate the deviled eggs in different ways — some I’ll put shrimp on, others I’ll sprinkle on bacon bits or olives, that kind of thing.”
The priest has purchased 25 dozen eggs, storing them in the parish kitchen refrigerator. He will boil them in advance — “three dozen at a time in the pot” — and devil the eggs early Sunday morning. “I want them to be fresh, so that’s when I make the filling and fill the egg white halves.”
Peeling the shells off the eggs is the worst, Stecher says, leaving his fingers feeling a little tender after so many eggs. “The secret is to start with eggs that are 3 or 4 days old, otherwise they’re really hard to peel.”
Next, he hand-slices the eggs, removes the yolks and uses a chopper to mash them into a pulp.
His “dab-of-this” recipe uses Hellman’s mayonnaise — “only Hellman’s” — along with yellow mustard, pickle relish, pepper and yolks. “The relish adds texture and a little vinegar for flavor, along with the pepper,” he explains. “I fill the eggs with the mixture just using a spoon, then get to decorating them.”
Although Stecher loves the deviled eggs, he seldom manages to score any off the salad bar at the festival. “They’re usually gone. That’s OK. I’m happy that other people love them and want to eat them.”
