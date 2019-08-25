WATERLOO — Navigating the LGBTQ world can be a daunting task for someone from the outside.
But Emily Harsch is there to help.
Harsch, the coordinator for University of Northern Iowa’s LGBTQ Student Services, hosted a seminar on being an “ally” — a person who supports LGBTQ friends and relatives — during the two-day Cedar Valley Pride-fest on Saturday.
Pridefest, now in its eighth year, also featured music, fashion and drag shows and a 5K run. Several blocks of downtown Waterloo were blocked off for the event, which drew thousands.
“Allies are people who are trying to do the right thing, people who are trying not to be jerks,” Harsch told a group of about 30 people in a tent set up in Speakers Alley off of Fourth Street as bass from a stage show down the street thumped in the background.
She quoted data that found that one in 10 people identify as LGBTQ, and that statistic narrows to one in five among millennials.
“You will have a loved one who is LGBTQ, you will have a coworker, you could have a boss who is LGBTQ,” Harsch said. “LGBTQ people exist across every faith tradition, every culture. … There are LGBTQ people everywhere.”
Harsch said there are common pitfalls allies can fall into.
“Sometimes well-intentioned people will out their transgendered love ones to other people,” she said. She said this can include providing details about their medical or social transitions. “They might overshare.”
Another issue can revolve around getting too caught up in terminology and forgetting to simply be nice.
“Sometimes, people will be too afraid to say the wrong thing, and at the end of the day you just really need to listen and figure out what does that person need for support and how does that translate into you being able to work with them,” Harsch said.
The bottom line, she said, is to get education, be it through websites and books or by simply talking to LGBTQ people.
Harsch has delivered the ally seminar before, both at UNI and off campus.
“It’s definitely a big request, which I’m very excited about because people want to learn, but at the same time it’s also kind of sad because sometimes that means people have been through two, three four decades of their life without ever having an honest conversation around LGBTQ issues,” she said.
For more information go to https://lgbt.uni.edu/
