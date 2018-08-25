WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Pridefest survived a Friday night thunderstorm to revel Saturday in sunlight and a surplus of rainbows.
Several thousand residents turned out in downtown Waterloo for the seventh annual event highlighting the area’s gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community with music, drag performances, arts, food and educational programs.
Storms held off long enough Friday to avoid soaking a headlining performance by Grammy-winning folk duo the Indigo Girls.
“Luckily the weather hit right after the Indigo Girls took off,” said Mike Tyer, a Pridefest board member. “We had quite a big crowd, and we do anticipate a better showing than last year.
“It seems like everybody’s back out, the sun is shining and everything is heading in the right direction now,” he added.
The event blocked off portions of West Fourth and Jefferson streets and included a large stage near the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center and Hotel 4th, a major sponsor.
“We are celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion,” Tyer said. “It brings people together for things than they have in common: the love of music, people on the street and our love for downtown Waterloo.
“For us in the LGBT community, equality and inclusion are big topics,” he said. “We’ve made big strides since 1969 from the Stonewall riots. There’s still a long way to go. There’s still a lot of people who think their rights are limited compared to others.”
Waterloo resident David Hays, a gay rights advocate since the 1970s, said he never could have imagined this event 40 years ago.
“Cedar Valley Pridefest, starting in 2012, blew the lid off anything that anyone in the community could have imagined even two or three years before that,” Hays said. “Each year our local Pridefest has grown in scope, size and statewide visibility.
“It’s amazing to those of us from previous generations who still recall the ignorance, the hatred, the violence and what it took just to survive being gay in this area,” he added. “… A lot of people in this area don’t realize just how nasty things were at the time back then.”
Hays gave a speech on the history of the local LGBTQ community across the street from the former Gaslight Lounge, a gay bar in the 300 block of West Fourth Street, where he was assaulted in 1977 by a group of young men.
Hays is a “hobby historian” who researched the state sodomy and morality laws that led gay men in the 1940s and ‘50s to develop their own underground scene in downtown Waterloo hotels and dive bars, fearing “treatment” at mental health institutes if caught.
A “purge” by the sheriff in 1960 led to 25 gay men, some wealthy and influential, being arrested on felony charges. Their names and charges were printed in the newspaper and most left town for good with their careers in ruins, Hays said.
Similar efforts to rid the University of Northern Iowa of gay students and faculty took place in the mid-1960s before positive changes began to take place in the 1970s.
Hays’ speech included a history of the area’s openly gay bars, starting with the Inn Touch Lounge, which operated from 1975 to 1979 on the corner of Sycamore and Elm streets near the Rath Packing Co.
“The place was a dump,” he said. “But it was freedom.”
Hays is sharing much of his research with the Office of Gender and Sexuality Services at UNI, an office started five years ago to provide support for LGBT students on campus and provide education and outreach to allies.
“We like to advocate for everybody and let them know our campus is a safe and inclusive environment, whether they’re gay, straight, lesbian or bisexual,” said Landon Wood, an admissions counselor staffing the UNI booth.
“People, especially alumni, are happy to see us here,” Wood said. “They’re happy to see that there are services we can offer to students.”
