Pridefest brings people together

WATERLOO -- Music thumped through downtown as the annual Pridefest returned to Waterloo this weekend.

Organizer David Deeds said turnout for this year’s event -- which started with a Wednesday bike ride and Thursday movie night before taking off with the street festival Friday -- was good.

“The crowd fills in through the day, and it actually turns over. A lot of people come early, and the audience shifts,” he said.

Cedar Valley Pridefest describes the event as "a two day event that highlights the diverse gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in a positive and informative manner in an effort to promote acceptance, understanding and equality."

Deeds said the event, now in its 10th year, brings together a broad cross section of people from across the Cedar Valley and the state of Iowa.

“What’s great about it is you see people who aren’t normally coming into contact with each other talking, interacting, building relationships. It’s fun to walk around and see that happening,” he said.

He said the wide variety carries over into the entertainment.

“Our goal is to be inclusive, and in order to be inclusive you got to have a lot of different voices in the conversation,” he said, pointing to Us the Network, which was performing on the main stage.

“It’s different elements of Waterloo and the Cedar Valley who are drawn together to perform as a single act, but really you get to see a variety of acts within the single act,” he said.

As music raved on outside in the summer heat, Susan Hill, head of the University of Northern Iowa’s department of philosophy and world religions, gave a presentation titled “Homosexuality and the Bible,” which drew a few dozen attendees.

This is the ninth year she has given the talk, which dissects passages from the Old and New Testaments.

“I’m glad people still want the information and that people seem more accepting,” Hill said.

Over the years, she had received numerous letters and emails thanking her for providing her prospective.

“I’m not trying to change anybody’s mind, because I’m not going to change my mind on it. People can use the information how they want to, but I think for people who feel attacked by Christians who are being mean to them … this can be a shield, it can be a defense,” Hill said.

Other seminars in the educational series covered voting and reproductive rights.