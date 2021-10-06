 Skip to main content
Prescription drug take back set in Cedar Falls

Opioid Crisis Drug Companies
AP FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Public Safety will host a site  for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the public safety building, 4600 S. Main St.

Citizens can dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused prescription drugs in the receptacle just inside the front doors of the facility. 

The community can contact Public Safety at (319) 273-8612 during that time to have an officer visit their home to pick up the prescription drugs as well. If citizens wish to remain in their cars on-site, they can also call Public Safety and an officer will be out to pick up the items. 

All solid dosage products and liquids in consumer containers will be accepted including tablets, capsules, and patches. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container.

Please remove identifying information from your prescriptions. Intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. Remove batteries from vape pens and e-cigarette devices.

