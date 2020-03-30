You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prepare your pantry with purpose, not panic
0 comments
top story

Prepare your pantry with purpose, not panic

WATERLOO — Stop. Take a deep breath. Shop rationally.

That’s the message shared by Ruth Litchfield and Sarah Francis, nutrition and food science experts at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Ames.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Many people have responded with frantic grocery shopping to news of the COVID-19 outbreak. At grocery stores across the country, some shelves are stripped bare one day, overstocked at night and stripped bare again the next morning. It’s not just toilet paper, cleaning products and hand sanitizer. Bread, flour, sugar, potatoes and other foodstuffs can prove elusive, as well.

“I think many people are afraid they’re not going to be able to get food, and I also think they are panicking unnecessarily. We all need to take a step back and approach our shopping rationally and not have such a knee-jerk reaction to rush out and buy lots of food,” Litchfield said.

“Look at your pantry and freezer and plan meals around what you have, and stock up on the extra items you need – don’t go on a five-cart shopping binge,” said Litchfield.

Fearing the unknown may be the biggest motivating factor, said Francis. “We’re used to being able to pick up the things we need, and we tend not to plan ahead. It’s a ‘game-day decision’ – pop into the grocery store and grab what we need. Now with this situation, we need to look one or two weeks out.”

Panic shopping and hoarding food can place others in a bind during this challenging time for all. There’s also an issue of social obligation, said Francis.

“When you hoard food, you’re putting people who are food insecure in danger of not being able to feed their family or themselves – your grandparents, a mother with two kids. People on fixed incomes can’t afford to buy $200 worth of food in a week. If you hoard, they are at risk of going hungry.”

It’s also helpful to understand that there isn’t a shortage of food; it’s the lag time in the national distribution supply chain.

“Because of the rush of people stocking up has been so great all over the country, stores that get weekly shipments of nationally-procured foods and items once a week can’t keep up with demand. It depends on where you are, and if there is a local or regional distribution point in an area. Some stores have more flexibility,” Litchfield explained.

Francis suggested buying a few extra items each time you shop rather than stockpiling and use suggested portion sizes on products to make them last longer.

At the same time, Litchfield said, some families simply don’t keep a lot of food in their pantry, refrigerator or freezer. “If you look at statistics at how often families eat out or carry out in a typical week, that is almost half of our food expenses.”

In 2018, the USDA Economic Research Service reported that food spending by U.S. consumers, businesses and government entities totaled $1.71 trillion. Food away-from-home accounted for 54.4% of total food expenditures, an increase from 50.1% in 2009.

Delivery and drive-up services are in-demand options at some grocery stories as people try to reduce their risks for contracting corona virus. You may have to wait for a pick-up or delivery time several days to a week out. That means planning your grocery needs at least one week in advance.

“Keep in mind, someone will be touching your food as they fill your order,” they noted.

Use social media links like Pinterest and cooking websites to help plan meals, Francis said. “Do a web search of the ingredients you have in your pantry and sites will find recipes that use those ingredients.”

Shelf-stable canned foods and frozen foods can be successfully substituted for fresh ingredients in recipes

Their meal planning tips include:

  • If you are a parent, ask yourself how many more meals and snacks will you need to provide for your children if local schools are closed. Make sure to adjust your normal grocery order for these additional meals.
  • Consider how many times you typically eat out or carry out in a typical week. With many restaurants and fast food businesses closed or transitioning to carry out, plan your grocery list as though you will not be carrying out or eating out from restaurants.
  • Look at frozen or canned options of your favorite fresh foods. These have a longer shelf-life and are just as nutritious.
  • Consider making larger quantities of your “go to” dishes and freezing the extras.
  • If you are purchasing fresh foods, choose a meal plan that uses similar foods to help limit food waste, for example, spaghetti with marinara sauce and spinach one night and spinach enchiladas another night.

Generally, Litchfield recommends keep the pantry stocked with two to three weeks worth of food.

Don’t fall prey to a herd mentality – buying a product “because everyone else seems to be buying it too,” Francis cautioned. In some instances, you may literally be taking food out of the mouths of babies. “I’ve read about people worried about running out of milk, so they’re buying baby formula. Babies need baby formula. If you’re buying it where does that leave a parent who needs to feed their baby?”

And unless you prefer the taste of bottled water to tap, it’s probably not necessary to go overboard stockpiling it. “That’s the typical response to natural disasters like floods and tornadoes. We haven’t lost power, and we still have a safe water supply. There’s some confusion because the Department of Homeland Security’s emergency preparedness recommends having bottled water, but that doesn’t fit this current emergency,” Litchfield said.

Families can find ways to spent time together in the kitchen, she added. “A return to the family meal wouldn’t be a bad thing, and teaching kids basic cooking skills. They would love to help you cook.”

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep these items:

Non-perishable food

  • Pantry staples (oil, tomato paste, flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, dried herbs and spices, peanut butter, etc.).
  • Pasta, rice and noodles.
  • Canned foods (beans, lentils, tuna, salmon, tomatoes, tomato sauce, other vegetables and fruit).
  • Frozen foods (corn, peas, spinach, stir-fry mixes, fruit such as berries, mango, juice).
  • Dried soup mixes, sauces and fruits.
  • Snack items such as nuts, crackers, hummus, raisins, popcorn, and carrots.
  • Whole grain cereals, oatmeal and granola.
  • Bread (extra loaves can be stored in the freezer).
  • Potatoes (try canned potatoes if you can’t find fresh).

Perishable food

  • Dairy foods: Milk (powdered or shelf-stable milk is another option), cheese, yogurt.
  • Butter or margarine.
  • Eggs – shell eggs are stable for three to five weeks in the refrigerator, pasteurized liquid eggs can last three to five weeks unopened or be frozen for longer storage. Fresh vegetables: Carrots, squash, cabbage, and broccoli store well, but greens, tomatoes and sprouts need to be eaten in the first week.
  • Fresh fruit (e.g., apples, oranges, grapes, pineapple, bananas) – monitor for ripeness.

For more information about menu planning, safe food handling, and cooking, click on https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/.

Clean food containers

It's important to wipe off food containers with soap and water prior to storage. Recent research suggests the virus can remain active on some surfaces for one to three days. For fresh produce, follow safe food washing practices. https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/cook/produce-basics/

Remember to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds after handling the grocery items, too. https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/videos.html

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News