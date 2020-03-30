Prepare your pantry with purpose, not panic

Panic shopping and hoarding food can place others in a bind during this challenging time for all. There’s also an issue of social obligation, said Francis.

“When you hoard food, you’re putting people who are food insecure in danger of not being able to feed their family or themselves – your grandparents, a mother with two kids. People on fixed incomes can’t afford to buy $200 worth of food in a week. If you hoard, they are at risk of going hungry.”

It’s also helpful to understand that there isn’t a shortage of food; it’s the lag time in the national distribution supply chain.

“Because of the rush of people stocking up has been so great all over the country, stores that get weekly shipments of nationally-procured foods and items once a week can’t keep up with demand. It depends on where you are, and if there is a local or regional distribution point in an area. Some stores have more flexibility,” Litchfield explained.

Francis suggested buying a few extra items each time you shop rather than stockpiling and use suggested portion sizes on products to make them last longer.