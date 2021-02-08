Prep girls' basketball: Lindsay, Vesely pace Sailors to victory

WATERLOO – Reagan Lindsay recorded her 300th career assist and Ali Vesely had 18 points as Waterloo Columbus won its 10th-game of the season with a 48-30 win over Aplington-Parkersburg Monday at the Oppold Gymnasium.
The Sailors (10-11) jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and stayed in control the rest of the game.
“We had a great first quarter. We really came ready to play,” Columbus coach Cory O’Brien said. “We had a pretty good defensive game, played connected.”
Eva Christensen knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Sailors, additionally.
Ellen Waller led A-P with eight.
Columbus returns to action on Feb. 16 in a Class 2A regional second round game at Alburnett.
COLUMBUS 48, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 30
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (11-8) – Lily Hovenga 1 0-0 3, Sommer Stotler 1 0-0 3, Ellen Waller 3 0-0 8, Emalee Price 3 0-0 7, Seyann Luhring 0 0-0 0, Ellie Etjen 0 2-2 2, Kaitlin Cuvelier 1 0-0 2, Kasidy Mohwinkle 0 3-5 3, Jada Oldenburger 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-7 30.
COLUMBUS (10-11) – Eva Christensen 4 0-0 12, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 3 0-0 6, Reagan Lindsay 2 4-4 8, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 5 8-10 18, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 1 2-2 4, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-16 48.