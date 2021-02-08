 Skip to main content
Prep girls' basketball: Lindsay, Vesely pace Sailors to victory
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Prep girls' basketball: Lindsay, Vesely pace Sailors to victory

WATERLOO – Reagan Lindsay recorded her 300th career assist and Ali Vesely had 18 points as Waterloo Columbus won its 10th-game of the season with a 48-30 win over Aplington-Parkersburg Monday at the Oppold Gymnasium.

The Sailors (10-11) jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and stayed in control the rest of the game.

“We had a great first quarter. We really came ready to play,” Columbus coach Cory O’Brien said. “We had a pretty good defensive game, played connected.”

Eva Christensen knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Sailors, additionally.

Ellen Waller led A-P with eight.

Columbus returns to action on Feb. 16 in a Class 2A regional second round game at Alburnett.

COLUMBUS 48, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 30

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (11-8) – Lily Hovenga 1 0-0 3, Sommer Stotler 1 0-0 3, Ellen Waller 3 0-0 8, Emalee Price 3 0-0 7, Seyann Luhring 0 0-0 0, Ellie Etjen 0 2-2 2, Kaitlin Cuvelier 1 0-0 2, Kasidy Mohwinkle 0 3-5 3, Jada Oldenburger 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-7 30.

COLUMBUS (10-11) – Eva Christensen 4 0-0 12, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 3 0-0 6, Reagan Lindsay 2 4-4 8, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 5 8-10 18, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 1 2-2 4, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-16 48.

Apling-Park;4;12;7;7  -- 30

Columbus;19;7;9;13 – 48

3-points goals – AP 4 (Hogenga, Stotler, Waller, Price) Col 4 (Christensen 4). Total fouls – Aplington-Parkersburg 16, Columbus 14. Fouled out – None.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg
