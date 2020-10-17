Prep football playoffs: No. 1 Don Bosco opens title defense with 80-0 win

GILBERVILLE – Defending 8-player state champion and top-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville scored 36 first-quarter points and led 55-0 at halftime en route to an 80-0 first-round victory over Green Mountain-Garwin Friday.
Cade Tenold rushed for 136 yards and four scores on six carries, and Cael Frost rushed for 95 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns to lead the Dons.
Myles McMahon also had two rushing touchdowns and led Don Bosco (5-0) with 5 solo tackles, including two for loss.
AGWSR 74, MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT 14: Jaden Penning rushed for 148 yards and four scores and also hauled in a 63-yard touchdown pass to lift the Cougars to victory.
AGWSR plays at Don Bosco in the second round.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 62, WEST CENTRAL 6: Keagan Giesking rushed for 302 yards and five scores in 20 carries for the seventh-ranked Rebels.
Caleb Egesdal added a 36-yard touchdown reception for G-R.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0) will host Baxter, a team it beat 62-28 on Sept. 25, next Friday in the second round.
JANESVILLE 76, RICEVILLE 12: Carson Pariseau rushed for 113 yards and five scores on nine carries, while Leo Dodd passed for 97 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats.
Dodd also rushed for 80 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown run, while Wiley Sherburne and Jared Hoodjer each had touchdown receptions.
Janesville (7-1) will host Kee (Lansing) next Friday in the second round.
KEE 50, TURKEY VALLEY 24: Damon Weber rushed 34 times for 200 yards and three scores to lead the Hawks (5-3) to victory.
Class A
MAQUOKETA VALLEY 56, NORTH TAMA 46: Gabe Kopriva rushed for 177 yards and five scores while also passing for 287 yards and a touchdown as the Redhawks lost a Class A first-round shootout to the Wildcats.
Kopriva scored on runs of 8, 5, 1, 57 and 21. His 57-yard scoring run closed North Tama to within 40-38 with 10 minutes and 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Parker Sternhagen scored his fifth and sixth rushing touchdowns of the game to cushion Maquoketa Valley’s lead.
WAPSIE VALLEY 58, STARMONT 0: Kobe Risse passed for 233 yards and six touchdowns as the No. 8 Warriors (7-1) rolled.
Tyler Ott caught four passes for 101 yards and three scores, while Blayde Bellis, Jordan Rubner and Trevor Sauerbrei also had touchdown grabs.
Wapsie Valley will host Mason City Newman next Friday.
Class 1A
OSAGE 33, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 7: Owen Thomas had a 12-yard first-quarter touchdown run for the Falcons (2-6), but the Green Devils (3-4) scored three times in the second quarter to pull away.
Thomas rushed for 81 yards and passed for 71 for A-P.
Colin Muller passed for 327 yards and three scores for Osage. Spencer Mooberry had 157 receiving yards and 70 rushing.
Osage plays at Waterloo Columbus next Friday in the second round. The Sailors beat the Green Devils, 34-7, on Sept. 11.
Class 2A
CRESTWOOD 19, NORTH FAYETTE-VALLEY 6: Carter Henry passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns as the Cadets slipped past the TigerHawks.
Crestwood scored once in each of the first three quarters to build its lead.
The Cadets (4-3) play at Monticello next Friday in the second round.
North Fayette-Valley’s Liam McIntyre rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown.
MONTICELLO 56, UNION 18: Grant Behrens passed for 164 yards and two scores for Union. Brandon Tompkins added a rushing touchdown for the Knights.
FOREST CITY 7, NEW HAMPTON 0: Reese Moore’s first quarter touchdown run provided the only points in the game.
Moore rushed for 94 yards on 28 carries.
IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 28, HAMPTON-DUMONT-CAL: Cal Heeren passed for 201 yards and two scores for H-D in the loss.
INDEPENDENCE 50, ROLAND-STORY 8: The Mustangs (5-1) rolled to a 43-0 halftime lead as it advanced to a second-round home game against Iowa Falls-Alden.
Marcus Beatty rushed 22 times for 186 yards and three scores, while Mitchell Johnson was a perfect 6-fot-6 for 97 yards and three touchdowns. Kobe Beatty had touchdown receptions of 9 and 40, and Brady McDonald and Mason Gerken also had touchdown catches.
OELWEIN 42, SOUTH TAMA 28: Gage Voshell rushed 39 times for 385 yards and four scores as the Huskies (3-5) rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to advance.
Oelwein rushed 63 times for 514 yards in the game as it will play at No. 7 Solon next Friday in the second round.
Class 3A
WEST DELAWARE 56, WATERLOO EAST 6: The eight-ranked Hawks (8-1) built a 41-0 halftime lead as it beat the Trojans for the second consecutive week.
Jared Voss passed for 137 yards and three scores for WD (8-1), while Wyatt Voelker rushed for 77 yards and a score.
East’s only score came in the third quarter as the Trojans finished the 2020 campaign 1-7.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT 24, CHARLES CITY 7: Jeremiah Chapman scored the Comets only touchdown in the loss.
Trever Heitz rushed for 98 yards on 21 carries for Charles City, additionally.
Summaries
DON BOSCO 80, GMG 0
GMG 0 0 0 0 — 0
Don Bosco 36 19 12 13 — 80
DB – Cael Frost 20 run (Frost run)
DB – Cade Tenold 43 run (Frost run)
DB – Dillon Welter 28 pass from Frost (Frost run)
DB – Frost 9 run (kick failed)
DB – Frost 1 run (pass failed)
DB – Tenold 14 run (run failed)
DB – Tenold 46 run (kick failed)
DB – Tenold 13 run (Michael McClelland kick)
DB – Myles McMahon 19 run (kick failed)
DB – Carson Tenold 27 fumble return (pass failed)
DB – McMahon 2 run (McClelland kick)
DB – Kaiden Knaack 15 run (kick failed)
MAQUOKETA VALLEY 56, NORTH TAMA 46
North Tama 8 16 8 14 – 46
Maq Valley 18 16 022 — 56
MV – Parker Sternhagen 8 run (pass failed)
MV – AJ Ambundo 32 run (pass failed)
NT – Ashton Bradley 12 pass from Gabe Kopriva (Caleb McKiernan pass from Devin McKinley)
MV – Sternhagen 6 run (run failed)
NT – Kopriva 8 run (Kopriva run)
MV – Sternhagen 2 run (Ambundo run)
NT – Kopriva 5 run (McKinley pass from Kopriva)
MV – Ambundo 10 run (Sternhagen run)
NT – Kopriva 1 run (Kopriva run)
MV – Sternhagen 42 run (pass failed)
NT – Kopriva 57 run (run failed)
MV – Sternhagen 14 run (Ambundo pass from Sternhagen)
MV – Sternhagen 5 run (Ambundo pass from Sternhagen)
NT – Kopriva 21 run (McKinley pass from Kopriva)
