Prep football playoffs: No. 1 Don Bosco opens title defense with 80-0 win

GILBERVILLE – Defending 8-player state champion and top-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville scored 36 first-quarter points and led 55-0 at halftime en route to an 80-0 first-round victory over Green Mountain-Garwin Friday.

Cade Tenold rushed for 136 yards and four scores on six carries, and Cael Frost rushed for 95 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns to lead the Dons.

Myles McMahon also had two rushing touchdowns and led Don Bosco (5-0) with 5 solo tackles, including two for loss.

AGWSR 74, MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT 14: Jaden Penning rushed for 148 yards and four scores and also hauled in a 63-yard touchdown pass to lift the Cougars to victory.

AGWSR plays at Don Bosco in the second round.

GLADBROOK-REINBECK 62, WEST CENTRAL 6: Keagan Giesking rushed for 302 yards and five scores in 20 carries for the seventh-ranked Rebels.

Caleb Egesdal added a 36-yard touchdown reception for G-R.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0) will host Baxter, a team it beat 62-28 on Sept. 25, next Friday in the second round.