Prep football playoffs: Denver buries Sumner-Fredericksburg early, 53-7

BY CRAIG SESKER

Sports Correspondent

DENVER – It was a first half to remember for Ethan Schoville.

The speedy sophomore celebrated his 16th birthday in style, returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

He finished the first half by breaking free on a dazzling 42-yard TD run.

His teammates struck for four touchdowns in between as Denver powered to a 40-point half en route to a dominant Class 1A playoff win.

The Cyclones relied on an abundance of explosive plays in downing Sumner-Fredericksburg 53-7 on Friday night at home.

“Ethan’s return on the opening kickoff really set the tone for us,” Denver coach Rhett Barrett said. “It was important for us to get off to a fast start and that’s exactly what we did. We’ve been so close to scoring a touchdown with our kickoff return team and it was exciting to finally get one. We worked on it all week and it paid off for us.”

The Cyclones (5-3) advance to play at Cascade, a 55-0 winner over Wilton, in the second round next Friday.

Sumner-Fredericksburg, which won its final two regular-season games, finished 3-5.