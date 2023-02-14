WATERLOO — Jakob Vernon Reha is a push-over for heartwarming rom-coms.

“They’re charming and optimistic, and I’m a sucker for happy endings. I like experiencing a play or movie that makes me feel hopeful. A romantic comedy is one of those relatively few genres or archetypes that you can almost always count on giving you that sort of feeling,” said Reha.

If it’s a little off-kilter, bordering on absurdist, so much the better. That’s why he jumped at the opportunity to direct “Prelude to a Kiss,” the romantic fantasy that opens this weekend at the Waterloo Community Playhouse.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. The show continues Feb. 23-26.

Based on a play by Craig Lucas, the love story examines the marriage vow “for better or worse” in a compelling way. On Peter and Rita’s wedding day, she is kissed by an elderly stranger and fate intervenes, causing their souls to switch places. Rita, who is pessimistic by nature, finds herself living in the old man’s body and, complicating matters, the old man is dying. Peter must find a way to reverse the spell.

Bethany Nelson is cast as Rita while Reha stepped into Peter’s role after the actor originally cast was unable to continue.

“Mostly it means more work,” Reha explained. “Dialogue was a big part of the decision-making process about finding a replacement who could learn the lines quickly and had the time free to commit to the show. The only person I knew we could get on that deadline was me. It was easier for me to learn the dialogue because I’d heard it so much and knew the character. Still, it was a lot to ram into my brain so quickly,” he said, laughing.

The experience brought the cast together quickly as an ensemble, Reha said, noting “the sheer mania of being on such a tight deadline pushed everybody into gear.” WCP Executive Director Anita Ross is serving as assistant director.

Veteran WCP performer Henry Edsill plays the old man while Blake Conover is cast as Dr. Boyle, Karla Koch as Mrs. Boyle, Laura Steffen as Dorothy/Leah, Xan Horton as Taylor, Robert Scott II as Tom/waiter and minister, and Zach Becker as Fred.

“Personally I love small, intimate plays with smaller casts. As a director, I’m able to work more closely with the actors, to work on their actions and movements and what those mean to the play. With a larger piece and bigger casts, you’re focusing more on the mechanics of staging,” Reha explained.

Chemistry between players is paramount for this script. “If that breaks, the suspension of disbelief is no longer there, so chemistry is important for creating the characters and situation the audience cares about.”

Scenic designer Valeria Nedviga has created a fluid, impressionist set in shades of pink that covers a range of locations described in the script, “without being distracting or too much of a hassle to move pieces in and out of a scene. It feels more like you’re moving through someone’s memory,” the director said.

Lighting designer is Mike Ingraham and sound designer is Tony John. Elizabeth Burdine has designed costumes and Chloe Anderson is chairing hair and make-up. Chris Hale is stage manager.

Tickets are $22 for adults; $10 for children, available by calling (319) 291-4494, at the box office in the Waterloo Center for the Arts, or online at www.wcpbhct.org.

