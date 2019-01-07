Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — Ras Smith, Iowa House District 62 representative, will kick off the new year with a pre-legislative social.

Constituents of northeast Waterloo, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights and Raymond are welcome to join Smith at the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the newly opened Marin Gallery at 615 Sycamore St.

The informal event includes conversation, light refreshments and the sounds of jazz. Boujee Berries, another newly opened downtown business, will provide desserts.

Brief remarks will take place at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, contact 504-2309.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments