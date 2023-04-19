CEDAR FALLS — Songs inspired by prairie poems will be performed at the Metropolitan Chorale’s Spring Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in Bengston Auditorium at Russell Hall, 2369 Minnesota St., on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

The program is sponsored by the UNI School of Music and is dedicated to the memory of C. Hugh Pettersen of Cedar Falls, a patron of the chorale and arts in the Cedar Valley.

Tickets, available at the door, are $15 for adults, $25 for families; and free for students with ID.

A new original composition, “A Green Voice,” will be premiered. The work, by composer Mari Esabel Valverde, was commissioned by the Met Chorale and is set to the text of a James Hearst poem. The late Cedar Falls poet is celebrated as Iowa’s farmer-poet and philosopher and his poetry and literature focused on farm life and nature.

“This text speaks about growing things, spring and the coming of new life. Through the analogy of music, it spawned the idea of a program that involves different poets writing about prairies,” said Ryan Occeña, artistic director and conductor.

Featured poets include Willa Cather, Walt Whitman, Carl Sandburg, Nicholas Black Elk, Mark Twain and Emily Dickinson.

Reaction from chorale members to the music has been enthusiastic, said Occeña, who sang with the chorale for three years before taking the podium as conductor. He is the choir director at Waterloo’s Central Middle School and for the UNI Children’s Choir.

“Part of that is we have a lot of connection to the prairie. It’s part of the fabric of our community. Some members are connected to the UNI Tallgrass Prairie Center, and many people have grown up with the idea of farms and fields, understanding that we are stewards of this land,” he explained.

“It’s a challenging program. We had a great concert in the fall, a real success for us and my first time conducting the chorale. As we began moving into our second performance together, I wanted to push a little big to see what’s possible. It’s a stretch for us, but it’s been an enjoyable process and will be an enjoyable performance.”

The Met Chorale was founded in 1954 and is considered one of the Cedar Valley’s premier choral groups known for singing classical heavyweights like Mozart, Handel and Bach. Members are amateur and professional singers of all ages and experience from throughout the Cedar Valley.

The nonprofit organizations relies on funding from individual donors, corporate donations and grants from area organizations.

Sunday’s concert also will feature the three winners of the first annual Metropolitan Chorale Art Song Competition. Solos will be performed by Parker Sperfslage, a student at Oelwein High School, and UNI students Emma Hawkinson and Marcos Antunez.

The UNI Tallgrass Prairie Center will display prairie plants and information in the lobby.

Members gather to sing at 6:30 p.m. each Monday during the performance season at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave. There are no auditions. Anyone interested in joining can visit www.met-chorale.org, or email metchorale@gmail.com.

