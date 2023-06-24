CEDAR FALLS — No magic beans were planted to grow Prairie Parkway Garden.

This garden has been cultivated with plain, old-fashioned hard work, dedicated volunteers, community support and a mission to teach people how to eat healthier.

The goal, said Master Gardener Rich Congdon, is to improve quality of life, particularly for people with diabetes, heart disease and other health issues.

“There’s really nothing better than being outdoors, working in the garden and growing and harvesting your own produce. We want to teach people how to do that for themselves,” said Congdon, who is diabetic.

In 2019, Prairie Parkway Garden took root in what was originally a prairie planted when UnityPoint Health-Prairie Parkway medical facility opened. Located on the northeast corner, it became a weed patch. A partnership between UnityPoint and the Cedar Falls Lions Club reclaimed the land for a garden. The Lions Club manages the garden, which fits its mission to provide resources for diabetes awareness and encourage healthy living.

Congdon designed the garden. He refers to it as a hands-on “learning center” because classes, programs and demonstrations are offered throughout the growing season.

“We offer a series of free classes for small groups of five to 10 people. They get their hands in the dirt and learn some skills, then we show them how to prepare a meal from what’s in season,” he explained.

Jenny Bruss of Cedar Falls can be found working here most days, weeding, watering and harvesting produce. She deeply believes in the joy that comes from putting homegrown produce on the table.

“It’s therapeutic and good exercise to getting your hands in the soil and working in a garden. This garden offers a great opportunity to learn how to plant and care for a garden, how to grow your own food,” said Bruss, who has been garden manager for three years.

A diabetes camp for youth is offered each June. In addition, there are experiences for people with dementia and their caregivers that include an organized activity, snack and social experience.

The garden expands with each new season. Now it boasts numerous raised planters built on-site by Lions Club members for growing vegetables from A to Z. Raised beds are more accessible for older gardeners or others who have issues with balance, bending over, kneeling or getting up from the ground.

“And you can control the soil. That makes them easier to weed and water and reduces disease. They also drain better and are easier to harvest,” Congdon said.

Various methods and techniques for growing backyard produce are demonstrated, such as vertical planting. A new demonstration area is being established. There is a potato field; a berry patch with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries; plenty of space to grow watermelon, muskmelon and pumpkins; and a pollinator garden.

“We’ve added a new tomato field this year,” Congdon explained. “Everyone likes growing tomatoes, and we grow a lot of them – red, yellow and orange ones, so people can see what those look and taste like.

“We have some ‘Super Sweet 100,’ which is popular, ‘Honey Delight,’ a yellow cherry tomato, and ‘Porterhouse,’ a beefsteak variety. We’re also growing heirloom tomatoes like ‘Abe Lincoln’ and ‘Kellogg’s Breakfast Tomato.’”

An orchard is filled with 55 fruit trees including MacIntosh, Honeycrisp and Fuji apples as well as pears, plums, cherries and peaches. UnityPoint physician and garden sponsor Dr. Dan Glascock had the idea to plant an orchard, recalling his own childhood memories of his dad’s orchard.

There’s also a hoop house, shed, compost bins, electricity and irrigation. A new greenhouse allows produce such as carrots and radishes to grow throughout winter months. Paths and seating areas are places visitors can stroll, sit and linger.

Some produce goes home with volunteers, while additional vegetables and fruits harvested are placed in bins where patients and staff at UnityPoint Prairie Parkway can help themselves. Additionally, produce is used in cooking demonstrations.

“You can learn to grow produce but what do you do with it? How does it taste? I want people to appreciate where their food comes from and get back to cooking. That’s healthy. It’s a better quality of life. This learning center is a place where people can come and learn something, share stories about their families, where kids can learn about vegetables and have fun,” Congdon said.

For more information or to volunteer, go online to parkwaygarden.org.

Prairie Parkway Garden classes

“Peas Porridge Hot Garden Class,” 10 a.m. to noon, June 27

“Herbs and More,” 5 to 7 p.m., July 11

“Carrots & Cucumbers,” 10 a.m. to noon, July 20

“All Colors of Beans and Potatoes,” 5 to 7 p.m., July 25

“All Colors of Tasty Toms,” 5 to 8 p.m., Aug. 10

“Peppers & Stuff,” 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 15

Salsa Contest, 5 to 7 p.m., Aug. 24

“Zucchini & Potatoes,” 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 14

Harvest and Cider Festival, 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 10

Classes are free and children may attend with an adult.

5 heat-tolerant plants for a flourishing summer garden 1. Tomatoes 2. Basil 3. Sunflowers 4. Eggplant 5. Zinnias