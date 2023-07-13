DES MOINES — A $350,000 legacy grant from Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino will continue to expand access to affordable, high-quality baccalaureate degrees for Iowans through the growing partnership between the University of Northern Iowa and Des Moines Area Community College known as UNI@DMACC.

The program provides a flexible pathway for adult learners who may not have easy access to a four-year degree due to their location, job or life commitments. Students complete their first two years at DMACC and then take online classes through UNI.

“This generous grant from Prairie Meadows will make a lasting impact on the lives of many Iowa families,” UNI President Mark Nook said in a news release. “Earning a four-year degree can truly change the trajectory of a family. Many of the students participating in UNI’s unique partnership with DMACC are first-generation students who wouldn’t otherwise have access to a bachelor’s degree. We appreciate the support of Prairie Meadows in helping ensure that students in the Des Moines area are able to further their educational, professional and personal goals.”

UNI@DMACC includes 11 online bachelor’s degree completion programs in education, business, technology management, criminal justice, sports administration, human services and liberal studies. A new hybrid accounting program will begin in August with courses offered both online and in-person at the the community college's Urban Campus in Des Moines. Approximately 100 students are enrolled in UNI@DMACC programs.

The award from Prairie Meadows will strengthen the new Student Life and STEM Center, the DMACC Urban campus facility that houses the program, and support future endeavors of the partnership. The gift adds to a previous Prairie Meadows legacy grant for the building project made to the DMACC Foundation. In recognition of its generous support, the Altoona-based racetrack and casino will be honored with a premier named space in the center.

Launched in 2020, UNI@DMACC has continued to grow its offerings for central Iowans, adding not only academic programs but also community outreach and training in financial literacy, violence prevention and services to family-owned businesses. The program is the anchor campus of the UNI at Iowa Community Colleges (UNI@IACC) initiative announced last summer, which expanded the partnership model to three additional community colleges throughout the state. Through the Future Ready Scholarship program and donor-established scholarships, many of these students earn a UNI degree at a community college tuition rate.

