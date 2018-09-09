Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Bremer Fun Day

The Bremer County Nature Alliance and Bremer County Conservation staff are preparing for a Prairie Fun Day on Sunday.

WAVERLY -- The Bremer County Nature Alliance and Bremer County Conservation staff are preparing for a Prairie Fun Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

The event will be at Babcock Woods in southeast Waverly, 1500 18th Ave. SE. There will be opportunities to net and tag monarchs as well as identify prairie grasses and flowers. Bars and cookies will be provided.

Babcock Woods provides 80 acres of both prairie and woodland habitats and is home to many animal and plant species. Everyone is welcome to attend this free program.

For more information, call the conservation board at 882-4742.

