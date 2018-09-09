WAVERLY -- The Bremer County Nature Alliance and Bremer County Conservation staff are preparing for a Prairie Fun Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
The event will be at Babcock Woods in southeast Waverly, 1500 18th Ave. SE. There will be opportunities to net and tag monarchs as well as identify prairie grasses and flowers. Bars and cookies will be provided.
Babcock Woods provides 80 acres of both prairie and woodland habitats and is home to many animal and plant species. Everyone is welcome to attend this free program.
For more information, call the conservation board at 882-4742.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.