WATERLOO — The Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition and community partners will present “A Practical Backyard Tour” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine.
Homeowners and organizations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls will open their green spaces and backyards to share sustainable and earth-friendly practices. An event finale and prize drawing will take place at 1:30 p.m. at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo.
The tour has proven popular in the last four years, says Tammy Turner, because people are seeking ideas and a place to start making changes in their yards. “They want to see color, see how they can help wildlife, how they can be more sustainable.
“You can do all sorts of conferences, lectures and classes on topics like backyard composting, but people want to see it with their own eyes,” explains Turner, sustainability theme leader for Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition. She also is the waste reduction educator for Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management.
The six locations can be toured in any order. Locations will highlight such topics as rain gardens, pollinator gardens, pesticide-free lawns, host and nectar plants for butterflies, composting, pollinator gardens, grass paver systems, landscaping on a budget, edible garden weeks, vegetable production, rain barrels and permeable pavers.
“Walking around in a local homeowner’s yard, you can see what they’ve done and talk to the homeowner about their obstacles and challenges and what beautiful things they’ve seen happen in their yard now that they’ve added more ponding or plants, or put in pavers or installed a rain barrel,” she explains.
“It’s the informal chatting and networking that’s fun, too.”
Participants can print a tour brochure with addresses, location map, site descriptions, event details and a list of prizes from the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition Facebook page or visit https://wastetrac.org/public-programs/. The brochure also is available at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. and public libraries.
On tour day, start at a location of your choice and sign the participation waiver for the day. Participants will receive one free prize drawing ticket at each site visited. Then enter your tickets into the finale prize drawing at SingleSpeed. The drawing will feature a 55-gallon repurposed rain barrel with converter kit, a pollinator-friendly plant package, rain garden plant kit and fruit tree. You must be present to win.
Registration is not required, but participants can earn one extra ticket for the drawing by logging into the Facebook page and RSVPing by 3 p.m. Friday. Click “going” on the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition’s Facebook event, “A Practical Backyard Tour.”
The coalition is a large group of community organizations and individuals who are working to improve community health through outreach and education. The tour is sponsored by the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition’s Sustainability Theme Group in partnership with the Soil & Water Conservation District, Dry Run Creek Watershed Improvement Project, Green Iowa AmeriCorps, Land & Water Stewards AmeriCorps, cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Good Neighbor Iowa, Waste Trac Education Team, Black Hawk County Conservation, Cedar Falls Seed Library, Petersen & Tietz, Meyers Nursery and SingleSpeed Brewing Co..
For questions or more information, contact the Waste Trac Education Team at 266-8722.
