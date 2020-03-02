Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in northwest Iowa

CORRECTIONVILLE (AP) — A Powerball ticket sold in northwest Iowa is worth $1 million.

Iowa Lottery officials say the ticket sold in Correctionville, Iowa, matched five of the six winning numbers in Saturday's drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Brew convenience store. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa lottery for selling the winning ticket.

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot in Saturday's drawing. So the prize will grow to $90 million for Wednesday's drawing.

