Powerball jackpot hit $700 million

Associated Press
DES MOINES — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize.
No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months.
Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
Renowned illustrator and Cedar Falls artist Gary Kelley is the subject of a new documentary by David O'Shields and Tristan Bennett. The film is expected to be shown on public TV and made available in university and other collections across the country. Kelley is in the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame and winner of a record 29 Society of Illustrators medals, as well as other awards.
The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.
The biggest lottery jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.
Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
PHOTOS: Roast and Ride: Sen. Joni Ernst takes fundraiser on the road
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa gets on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Big Barn Harley-Davidson dealership in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa and Sen Charles Grassley R-Iowa, speak to supporters at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP
Election 2022 Iowa
Supporters stand and applaud during an ovation for former White House Press Secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen Charles Grassley R-Iowa, speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
ernst-sanders
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa , left, hugs former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave, The Des Moines Register via AP
Election 2022 Iowa
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa leads the ruck march portion of her annual Roast and Ride at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
U.S. Congressional candidate Zach Nunn, left, joins the state with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, center, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa puts on her goggles before riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa puts on her goggles before riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.