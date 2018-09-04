WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District, 503 South St., will recognize and commemorate Korean War prisoners of war at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.
The event will recognize both American Korean War POWs who died in captivity and those who returned, many of who have since passed away. A former POW will speak as well as a representative of the Korean-American Society of Iowa.
This year is the 65th anniversary of the 1953 armistice, which ended the fighting in Korea. Many Iowans were taken prisoner during that conflict and held captive under the harshest of conditions. Many did not return. Some were held years after hostilities ceased — by Communist China and the Soviet Union, as well as by North Korea. Some died in captivity and their remains have not yet been returned. The subject is timely giving the U.S. government’s recent discussions with North Korea and that nation’s return of some remains to our country.
The Museum invites Korean War POWs to tell their stories and be recognized. The District also is looking for immediate family members of POWs who died during or after the war to provide information and welcomes them to the Sept. 14 event. To do so, contact Pat Kinney at 234-6357 or Pat.Kinney@gmdistrict.org.
