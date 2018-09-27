CEDAR FALLS — The U.S. Post Office will hold a passport application event Saturday to help people get travel documents ready.
It will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 221 W. Sixth St.
Postal customers are urged to make a passport application appointment online at usps.com/passport by clicking the “schedule an appointment” link.
Walk-in customers are welcome but are assisted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Passport renewals can be handled directly with the state department online at www.travel.state.gov/passports.
The cost for a passport book is $145 for adults (16 years and older), with separate payments of $110 paid to state department for the passport application fee and $35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee set by the Department of State.
For those younger than 16, the cost is $115.
The cost of passport cards for adults is $65, and $50 for those younger than 16.
Travelers should apply for a passport or passport card at least two months prior to trip departure, and bring all required documentation for their appointment:
- Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport.
- Certified birth certificate.
- Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate.
- Naturalization certificate.
- Certificate of citizenship.
In addition, one current ID is required, such as a naturalization certificate, valid driver’s license, current government ID or current military ID.
