Despite massive gains in child passenger safety over the years, unintentional accidents, including motor vehicle crashes, remain a leading cause of death for children 4 years and older, according to the CDC. It is crucial for guardians to select the appropriate car restraint device for a child.
In an effort to combat improper restraint usage among child passengers, the Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability, and Documentation Act mandated authorities review car seat use and issue relevant guidelines. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration subsequently published extensive guidelines to direct parents and guardians toward the type of seat best suited for their child's age, weight, and height. Even with additional guidance, misuse persists among the population.
The General compiled statistics from the 2021 National Survey of the Use of Booster Seats to identify discrepancies between recommended car seat use for children and observed use. The survey is a nationally representative sample of child restraint use in the United States, where the population of children observed includes newborns to 12-year-olds riding in passenger vehicles that stop at four types of data collection sites: gas stations, fast-food restaurants, daycare centers, and recreation centers. The survey compiles observed child restraint use along with interviews with the adult occupant of the vehicle.
The survey considers an occupant "restrained" if they use a rear-facing car seat, forward-facing car seat, high-backed booster seat, backless booster seat, or seat belt. An "unrestrained" passenger does not use any restraint device at all, including a seat belt. This category also includes improperly buckled or strapped seat belts.