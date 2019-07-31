{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Thursday, road crews will close the eastbound lane of Rainbow Drive near the intersection of Cedar Heights Drive to tie a new storm drain into the existing storm drain.

In order for the contractor to begin pavement removal, a single-lane closure will be required. The road closure will be in effect for two to three weeks, depending on the weather.

