CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Thursday, road crews will close the eastbound lane of Rainbow Drive near the intersection of Cedar Heights Drive to tie a new storm drain into the existing storm drain.
In order for the contractor to begin pavement removal, a single-lane closure will be required. The road closure will be in effect for two to three weeks, depending on the weather.
