Porch fire Saturday in Waterloo displaces family

WATERLOO — A propane grill "exploded," setting fire to the front porch of a Waterloo family's home Saturday evening, eventually causing extensive damage that included a neighboring house as well.

Residents of 225 Parker St. called Waterloo Fire Rescue at 8:42 p.m. Saturday, but a language barrier between residents and emergency dispatchers caused an initial delay in getting fire crews to the scene, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived the front porch was engulfed in flame and fire had spread to the back of the house. Everyone inside evacuated the home without injury. Officials were unsure how many people were inside at the time.

The fire began when one of the residents was cooking on a propane grill on the front porch and the grill “exploded,” a resident told officials.

The fire burned hot enough to melt siding and break a window at neighboring 221 West Parker St.

Officials estimated the damage to the home — a rental owned by LDN Properties LLC, according to the county assessor’s office — was around $15,000. The home is assessed at around that, according to property records.

The family, including children, was unable to stay in the home and were assisted by the Red Cross, officials said.