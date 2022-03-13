Popular Funky Junk-a-Loo returns to Waterloo after two-year absence

WATERLOO – Beyond excited.

MainStreet Waterloo’s Jessica Rucker said those words best describe the feeling being experienced by organizers, vendors and the public welcoming back on one of the Cedar Valley’s most popular events, Funky Junk-A-Loo.

Large crowds are expected to attend the two-day event Saturday and Sunday at the newly remodeled Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Plaza, 200 W. Fourth St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

“This was the first event we had to cancel in 2020 because of COVID, and then construction last year, we’re finally getting to bring it back. It’s taken a lot of planning and some waiting, but we’re really excited to offer Funky Junk-A-Loo again,” said Rucker, MainStreet Waterloo executive director.

Aficionados, converts and the curious will find a marketplace of antiques, repurposed and vintage items from 40 or more vendors throughout the tri-state area of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. Finds, furniture, home accessories, architectural salvage, garden art, one-of-a-kind creations, clothing and textiles, jewelry and more will be displayed and sold.

“This isn’t your typical craft show. The planning committee looks at photos submitted, websites and social media to ensure vendors are showcasing the theme and intent of Funky Junk-A-Loo. We’ve had so much positive feedback – people are excited to be coming back. Community support is strong. Vendors are thrilled to offer really cool things to decorate your house or office, and they’re excited to see how much the venue has changed,” Rucker said.

Vendors include favorites Twisted Salvage and Giggling Goat, among others, as well as such new vendors as CopperBackInNature and Chameleon Vintage Shop. Members of the Dike-New Hartford baseball team will assist shoppers in loading large pieces in vehicles at a designated pick-up zone.

New this year are classes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Participants will learn how to repurpose items to take home. Cost is $20, and includes materials. Space is limited to 20 in each class. Participants can preregister online at www.mainstreetwaterloo.org. Any remaining spaces will be sold at the door. Classes are a fundraiser for Mainstreet Waterloo.

Concessions will be available.

General admission tickets are $5. Early bird tickets for $20 will admit shoppers from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets will be sold online, at the Mainstreet Waterloo, 212 E. Fourth St., and at the door. Early birds ticketholders will receive a goodie bag, validated parking and chance to win $100 in Funky Bucks to use at any one vendor.

Tickets purchased for Funky Junk-a-Loo 2020 will be honored for Funky Junk-a-Loo 2022.

