CEDAR FALLS — Pop-up restaurants and pop-up shops are fun and fleeting. That same “here today, gone tomorrow” approach is being taken at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
On Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. a “Pop-Up Quilt Show” will take place in the Hearst Sculpture Garden, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
Quilt tours will begin at 2 p.m. with Janet Drake, the Hearst Center volunteer who organized the event. The event is free and open to the public. Live music will be provided by Rick Sorenson, and artist Nancy Barsic will be teaching how to dye silk scarves.
“We’ve never done anything like this before,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor at the Hearst Center. “Janet is a longtime member of Thursday Painters at the Hearst, and she’s a fantastic quilter. She thought we should take a look at doing something like this, a little party with quilts.”
You have free articles remaining.
Twelve quilts, including traditional patterns and contemporary designs, will be displayed in the garden.
“This is our art. It’s fun to show off our artwork,” said Drake, who quilts with a group at the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. “We wanted to show people the many different ways to quilt and different kinds of things we quilt. There will be hand-tied quilts, machine-quilted and hand-quilted quilts, baby quilts, some with embroidery and appliques. We’ll also have some antique quilts.”
Featured quilters will be Elaine Chapman, Lucille Keeling, Mary Mumm, Harriett McMahill, Cynthia Foster, Janet O’Niel, Liz Wehrmacker and Karen Page, as well as quilts by First Methodist Church, Quilts to Share and Crazy to Quilt.
Visitors can stroll through the garden and view the sculptures, as well.
The display will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.