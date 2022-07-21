Pop art: One-day gallery and concert highlight connection between women, art & music

CEDAR FALLS — A one-day, pop-up gallery exhibit featuring artworks by women will be featured Sunday at the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art.

“An Encomium: Women in Art” will showcase pieces from the UNI permanent art collection. The exhibit accompanies the Cedar Valley Chamber Music concert, “American Woman,” at 1 p.m. Sunday in the gallery, located in the Kamerick Art Building on the UNI campus.

Gallery Director Darrell Taylor curated the exhibit. Initially, he sought inspiration in the list of female composers CVCM Founder and Director Hunter Capoccioni selected for the concert, including Jennifer Higdon, Libby Larasen, Ellen Taafee Zwilich, Valerie Coleman and Florence Price.

“That’s what I did five years ago, the last time Cedar Valley Chamber Music performed in the gallery. There were fewer connections this time, so I pulled what I thought was the most exciting artwork from the collection,” said Taylor.

“It’s very exciting to have music and art sharing the same space. The pop-up show was popular when we did it before, and we reached an audience that we wouldn’t normally have reached. I wanted to repeat that.”

More than a dozen artworks will be displayed, “mostly modern and contemporary art,” he said.

Featured artists include Native American artists Jaune Quick-to-See Smith and Black Moon, a former UNI student, California sculptor Nina de Creeft Ward, British printmaker Elisabeth Frink and Chicago-based painter Phyllis Bramson. Also, former UNI Art Department instructor Deborah Zlotsky and Hanne Darboven, Gladys Nilsson and Suda House, among others.

Female artists are represented in about 40 percent of UNI’s permanent art collection. “We’re working on that – acquiring has a lot to do with patrons donating – who has the artwork and who wants to give it to the collection.

“We are actively putting the word out there, trying to do what we can to add more art by women and people of color. That’s our focus,” Taylor explained.

Exhibitions are free throughout the day. CVCM concert tickets are $20 each, available online at cedarvalleymusic.org or at the door. The gallery will provide chairs and benches for the audience.

Additionally, the exhibition “Glamours, Illusions, and Apparitions” also will be open in the Mary Haskell-Hansen Room of the Gallery.

For more information, contact the gallery at galleryofart@uni.edu or visit the Cedar Valley Chamber Music website.