WATERLOO — Heavy snow in February has pushed school classes to end later this spring, so area pools are responding in kind.
As the school years wind down, area pools will be open only limited hours this weekend and then open in full the following weekend.
The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls will be open for regular weekly summer hours on Saturday and June 1 from noon to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday and June 2 from 1 to 8:30 p.m. The pool will be open from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-May 31 and June 3-6.
The temporary new hours are about the only changes the pool has made for this summer.
“(We’re) starting things up just the same as normal,” said Chris Schoentag, the front desk and aquatics supervisor at The Falls.
In Waterloo, the Byrnes pool will open the weekend of June 1-2 for its regular summer schedule of Monday-Friday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For June 3-7, the pool will be open for night swims from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Byrnes and Gates pool will both open regularly for the summer at 1 p.m. June 8. Gates’ summer hours are 1 to 5 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Eric Bertch, general manager of the area’s tourist attraction Lost Island Waterpark said despite classes being extended and concerns of recent cool weather, the park is still set to open May 31 and is “welcoming whatever polar bears come.”
In preparation for this summer the park has undergone maintenance and upkeep. Bertch said it’s “general housekeeping” that most visitors won’t notice, such as powerwashing, landscaping and a leaky pool that needed repairs. The wave pool has also undergone rock work.
“Keep it looking fresh even though it’s 19 years old,” Bertch said.
Bertch said plans to expand the park are hopefully in the future, but he needs to see steady guest flow first. The park receives around 1,500 guests per day.
In La Porte City, officials announced the pool opens Friday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and will be open 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, weather permitting.
New this year in La Porte City, life jackets will be permitted in the zero depth area. Life jackets must be appropriately fitting, Coast Guard approved, and non-swimmers need to stay within arms’ length of a guardian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.