{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Hundred of thousands of dollars were raised by the Pony Express for the Easter Seals Camp this year. 

The Easter Seals Pony Express Ride has been held annually since 1968, always on Good Friday and the Saturday before Easter. 

More than $254,000 was raised for the camp during this year's ride, $4,693 came from Waterloo and more than $21,000 from the Cedar Valley. 

Over the course of the of the ride's 51 years it has raise a total of $10.5 million.

Last year $300,000 was raised. The first ride raised $12,000 in northwest Iowa. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments