Poll finds Ernst, Trump leading in Iowa

While the incumbent has been out meeting with voters on the campaign trail and as part of her annual 99-county tour, he said, Greenfield has been following the game plan of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — “dodging tough questions from reporters, dodging forums and dodging the people of Iowa.”

“It isn’t going to work,” Britt said.

Greenfield spokeswoman Izzi Levy said the campaign has known from the start the race would be one of the closest in the country.

“By voting to dismantle Iowa’s Medicaid expansion and refusing to apologize for pushing dangerous and debunked conspiracies attacking our health care heroes, Sen. Ernst has become one of the most vulnerable incumbent politicians in the country,” Levy said.

“Theresa is going to continue holding Sen. Ernst accountable and working day and night to compete for every single vote.”

The poll of 800 likely Iowa voters was conducted between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 by Fabrizio Ward and Hart Research by landline and cellphones.

The full results of the poll will be released by AARP on Tuesday.