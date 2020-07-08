Police track down sightings, tips in missing person case

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to search for a man who walked away from a care center on Monday night.
On Tuesday, tracking dogs searched for 46-year-old Michael Jensen in Waterloo, who left Ravenwood Care Center on St. Francis Drive.
Dogs were also sent to try to pick up a scent in Cedar Falls where there was an unconfirmed sighting on Division Street on Tuesday morning.
Efforts to find Jensen continue Wednesday, and as of Wednesday morning Waterloo police had responded to two calls that turned out to be other people, officers said.
Jensen, a former Wartburg College music instructor, suffers from a brain tumor. His family’s struggle was featured in the film 2018 “This Day Forward,” and he has been living at Ravenwood.
Last week, friends became concerned because the center reportedly said, because of COVID-19 protocols, it wouldn’t let him return if he left to attend a daughter’s graduation party.
Jensen, who has been known to wander off before, normally stayed in a secured room at the center, according to police, but he was recently moved to another room.
Sometime Monday night, Jensen escaped through a window, according to the police report. He had been missing for about 50 minutes before police were notified at 11:20 p.m., the report states.
Officers searched the area that night but weren’t able to locate him.
Jensen is described as a white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a plaid button up shirt, a black helmet and black framed glasses, and may be barefoot.
Anyone with information regarding Jensen is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-2515.
