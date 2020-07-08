Police track down sightings, tips in missing person case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to search for a man who walked away from a care center on Monday night.

On Tuesday, tracking dogs searched for 46-year-old Michael Jensen in Waterloo, who left Ravenwood Care Center on St. Francis Drive.

Dogs were also sent to try to pick up a scent in Cedar Falls where there was an unconfirmed sighting on Division Street on Tuesday morning.

Efforts to find Jensen continue Wednesday, and as of Wednesday morning Waterloo police had responded to two calls that turned out to be other people, officers said.

Jensen, a former Wartburg College music instructor, suffers from a brain tumor. His family’s struggle was featured in the film 2018 “This Day Forward,” and he has been living at Ravenwood.

Last week, friends became concerned because the center reportedly said, because of COVID-19 protocols, it wouldn’t let him return if he left to attend a daughter’s graduation party.

Jensen, who has been known to wander off before, normally stayed in a secured room at the center, according to police, but he was recently moved to another room.