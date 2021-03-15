 Skip to main content
Police seek public's help in finding missing Waterloo teen
breaking top story

Madison Smith

WATERLOO – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Waterloo teen.

Madison Smith, 14, was last seen in Waterloo on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West Ninth and South streets. Waterloo police issued an alert the same day.

Authorities said it is possible that she is heading to or staying somewhere in or near the city of Independence.

Madison is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with blue eyes, blonde hair and a pierced nose.

She was last seen wearing black Jordan hoodie with "Air Jordan" written in orange on one sleeve and purple on the opposite sleeve. She was also wearing light blue jeans with holes and white Jordan Air Force 1 shoes. She will likely have a skateboard with her, police said.

Anyone with information on information her whereabouts is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-2515 and or local authorities.

