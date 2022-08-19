Police seek help in locating missing Cedar Falls woman

CEDAR FALLS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Cedar Falls woman.

LuAnn Gates, 64, was last seen leaving her home around 3 p.m. on Thursday. She was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. that night.

Gates is described as a white female about 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt and gray pants. She drives a silver 2015 Toyota Camry with license plates KNU053.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cedar Falls police or local law enforcement.

