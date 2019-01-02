Try 1 month for 99¢
010218ho-george-laurie-jr

George Laurie Jr. (at right)

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WATERLOO POLICE

WATERLOO --- Waterloo Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing adult from Waterloo.

George Laurie Jr., 32, has not contacted family or friends for more than a week.

He is a caucasian male, standing 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. The description of clothing is unknown at this time and his last known whereabouts were in downtown Waterloo.

If you have any information on the location of George Laurie Jr, please contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 ext 3208 or (319) 291-2515.

