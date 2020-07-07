You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police seek help in finding missing Waterloo man
0 comments
breaking top story

Police seek help in finding missing Waterloo man

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Jensen

Michael Jensen

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who left from a care center Monday night.

Michael Jensen, 46, walked away from Ravenwood Health Care, 2651 St. Francis Drive, around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

He is a white male, 5 feet 10 tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, plaid button up shirt, black helmet, black framed glasses, and may be barefoot.

Anyone with information regarding Jensen is asked o call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-2515.

0 comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News