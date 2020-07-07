Police seek help in finding missing Waterloo man

-
WATERLOO – Waterloo police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who left from a care center Monday night.
Michael Jensen, 46, walked away from Ravenwood Health Care, 2651 St. Francis Drive, around 11:20 p.m. Monday.
He is a white male, 5 feet 10 tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, plaid button up shirt, black helmet, black framed glasses, and may be barefoot.
Anyone with information regarding Jensen is asked o call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-2515.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
