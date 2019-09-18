DES MOINES (AP) — Authorities say a man who set himself aflame at Des Moines' main library downtown has died.
Des Moines police say the 36-year-old man died around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics burn center in Iowa City. His name hasn't been released.
Witnesses reported the man doused himself with a flammable liquid just before 2 p.m. and ignited it. Library staffers used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.
Police say no one else was injured. The fire occurred in what police say is an enclosed hallway outside the library interior.
