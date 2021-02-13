 Skip to main content
Police respond to gunfire early Saturday morning
Police respond to gunfire early Saturday morning

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting from a vehicle in a Waterloo neighborhood. 

Waterloo police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting that occurred at Kern Street and Avon Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene in the 900 block of Kern Street and discovered evidence of gunfire. The shots apparently came from a vehicle driving on the roadway. 

There is no report of injuries or damage to the house. 

