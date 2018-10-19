WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police Protective Association has begun its annual fundraiser.
In the past the group has utilized telemarketers for its fundraising, but this year will be sending mailings out and taking donations through its website, www.waterloopolice.org.
Along with addressing the needs of its officers and their families, the WPPA assists with donations to the Waterloo Police Foundation, Cops & Kids-Christmas and Back to School programs, as well as local post prom parties, Waterloo Youth Hockey, Harley & Hot Rods, Highland Bike Helmet and Iowa C.O.P.S.
Anyone wishing to make a donation to the WPPA may send it to: Waterloo Police Protective Association, P.O. Box 264, Waterloo, IA 50704.
The WPPA does not solicit donations over the phone. If you receive a call stating they represent Waterloo police officers soliciting money, this will not benefit any local law enforcement in Waterloo. Anyone with questions, can call 291-4353.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.