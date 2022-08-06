Police: Nissan Juke 'crashed completely into' Waterloo Harmony House on Saturday

WATERLOO – A 2011 black Nissan Juke “crashed completely into” the Harmony House Health Care Center, 2950 W. Shaulis Road, shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, confirmed Sgt. Jordan Ehlers.
Waterloo Fire Rescue transported one injured person to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Another person also checked into a medical facility for possible injuries.
Not immediately available Saturday night was the cause of the crash, the severity of the injuries, or who was injured.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
