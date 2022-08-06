 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Nissan Juke 'crashed completely into' Waterloo Harmony House on Saturday

Evergreen - Police - Arrest

WATERLOO – A 2011 black Nissan Juke “crashed completely into” the Harmony House Health Care Center, 2950 W. Shaulis Road, shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, confirmed Sgt. Jordan Ehlers.

Waterloo Fire Rescue transported one injured person to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Another person also checked into a medical facility for possible injuries.  

Not immediately available Saturday night was the cause of the crash, the severity of the injuries, or who was injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

