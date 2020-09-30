Police name 2 who died in shooting, 6 with gunshot injuries

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The shooting happened at a private club at 501 W. Fourth St. around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the building, a former bar, was being used by a motorcycle club as an unauthorized night club. Authorities estimated about 100 people were at the establishment when gunfire erupted inside following a confrontation.

A witness inside told The Courier two shooters came in with the intent of targeting a specific individual, and then others shot back at the shooters. Several people were caught in the crossfire and unable to exit, as the shooters entered through the building's only unlocked entrance and exit.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the shooting. Officials urged people to come forward with information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340, option 3/Investigations, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at www.cvcrimestop.com. Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

