Police name 2 who died in shooting, 6 with gunshot injuries

WATERLOO -- Police have released the names of the two people who died in an early Saturday morning shooting at a private club, as well as the names of six others who were treated for gunshot wounds.
According to Waterloo Police, the two who died were Da’Curious (Dacarious) T. Burkett, 22, of Waterloo; and Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines.
Police also named six others who they say sought treatment at hospitals for gunshot-related injuries:
- Jayvon R. Sanford, 28, of Waterloo, was treated for a gunshot injury to the leg;
- Raymond Lindsey 22, of Waterloo, was treated for a gunshot injury to the leg;
- Shontavis D. Keller, 31, of Waterloo, was treated for a gunshot injury to the leg;
- Davon T. Biddle, 21, of Waterloo, was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand;
- Natiria U. Whitaker, 28, of Waterloo, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg;
- Daquaylan L. Smith, 24, of Rock Island, Ill., was treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Police say at least 12 people were injured in the melee, including gunshot wounds as well as trampling and broken glass injuries of those who were frantically escaping the club.
"We ask that you continue to keep the victims and their families in your thoughts and prayers," police said in the Wednesday morning release.
The shooting happened at a private club at 501 W. Fourth St. around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the building, a former bar, was being used by a motorcycle club as an unauthorized night club. Authorities estimated about 100 people were at the establishment when gunfire erupted inside following a confrontation.
A witness inside told The Courier two shooters came in with the intent of targeting a specific individual, and then others shot back at the shooters. Several people were caught in the crossfire and unable to exit, as the shooters entered through the building's only unlocked entrance and exit.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the shooting. Officials urged people to come forward with information about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340, option 3/Investigations, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at www.cvcrimestop.com. Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
